World News
November 12, 2019 / 5:22 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson has 14-point lead over Labour before election: YouGov poll

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll published by broadcaster Sky News on Tuesday, ahead of an election on Dec. 12.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 42% compared with Labour’s 28%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were on 15% and the Brexit Party was on 4%.

The poll used new methodology prompting candidates names in every seat and not offering the Brexit Party option for respondents in constituencies where the party will not have a candidate, Sky’s deputy political editor Sam Coates said.

Using YouGov’s previous methodology, the Conservatives and Labour were unchanged at 39 and 26% respectively.

YouGov said it ran its survey of 1,619 voters between Nov. 11 and 12.

Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below