UK PM Johnson holds 12-point lead over Labour: YouGov poll

FILE PHOTO - Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019. Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds a 12-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election, according to the results of a YouGov poll published by Britain Elects on the New Statesman website.

The figures showed support for the Conservatives at 42% and Labour at 30%, both unchanged from a YouGov poll published on Tuesday. The Liberal Democrats gained a point to 16%.

Polling concluded on Friday, the website showed.