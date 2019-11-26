UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows one point to 11 points: YouGov poll

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party holds an 11 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down one point, ahead of Britain’s Dec. 12 election, according to an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News on Tuesday.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 43%, up one point from YouGov’s previous poll published on Saturday, while Labour was up 2 points at 32%.

The poll was the third in a row to show a narrowing of the Conservatives’ lead over Labour. A Kantar poll earlier on Tuesday also showed an 11 point lead, down seven, while one by ICM on Monday showed a 7 point lead, down three.

YouGov’s poll put support for the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats on 13%, down 3 points. The Brexit Party was on 4%, up one point.

YouGov interviewed 1,678 people on Nov. 25 and 26.