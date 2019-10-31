UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 15-17% point poll lead over Labour

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen on Downing Street in London, Britain October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lead the opposition Labour Party by 15-17 percentage points, two polls showed on Thursday.

IpsosMORI said the Conservatives were on 41%, Labour on 24%, Liberal Democrats on 20%, the Brexit Party on 7% and the Greens on 3%.

A separate YouGov poll showed the Conservatives were on 36%, Labour on 21%, Liberal Democrats on 18%, the Brexit Party on 13% and the Greens on 6%.