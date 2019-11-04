World News
November 4, 2019 / 3:07 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour: ICM

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Conservative Party headquarters in London, Britain November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a Dec. 12 election, according to an ICM poll published by Reuters on Monday.

ICM’s first poll of the election campaign put the Conservatives on 38% and Labour on 31%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats had the support of 15% of those surveyed, while the Brexit Party was on 9%.

The poll of 2,047 people, carried out online between Nov. 1 and 4, shows a narrower gap than recent surveys from other pollsters, which have put the Conservatives between 8 and 17 percentage points ahead of Labour.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below