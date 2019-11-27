World News
November 27, 2019 / 9:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour slips to seven percent points: Savanta ComRes poll

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries some cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm, in Callestick, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has fallen to seven points ahead of the Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.

Support for the Conservative Party fell a point to 41% since the weekend, while Labour gained two points to 34%, the poll showed.

Other polls in recent days have also showed a mark narrowing of Johnson’s lead over Labour.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below