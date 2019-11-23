Opinium says conservatives have highest share of vote since 2017 general election

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Conservative Party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has grown to its widest since 2017 with less than three weeks to go before the Dec. 12 election, a poll by Opinium for the Observer newspaper showed on Saturday.

Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives now stands at 47%, up three points from last week, while Labour remained at 28%. The pro-European Liberal Democrats fell two points to 12%, while the Brexit Party fell to 3%.

“The Brexit Party standing down in all Tory (Conservative)-held seats has given the Conservatives an even larger vote share and increased their lead over the Labour Party,” said Jack Tadman, research manager at Opinium.

He added that there were still a large number of undecided voters who could narrow the Conservatives’ lead.

The online poll of 2,003 people was conducted between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, straddling the launch of Labour’s policy manifesto. The Conservatives are due to launch theirs on Sunday.

For a Reuters graphic showing the results of opinion polls ahead of the Dec. 12 election, please click here