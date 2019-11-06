World News
November 6, 2019 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK election poll shows slight dip for PM Johnson's party: YouGov

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to announce the general election at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party has dipped slightly in the last few days, according to a YouGov poll on Wednesday, as the formal launch of his general election campaign was marred by gaffes and a resignation.

The poll for Sky News showed support for the Conservatives down 2 percentage points at 36%, with Labour unchanged at 25%. Data for the poll was taken as Johnson’s campaign launch was overshadowed by the resignation of one of his ministers, a gaffe about the victims of a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video of an opponent released by his party.

The Liberal Democrats were one point up at 17% and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 11%.

The poll of 1,667 people was conducted between Nov. 5-6 and compares with the previous survey done between Nov. 1 and Nov 4. The election is on Dec. 12.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

