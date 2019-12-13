'Not my prime minister', protesters march in London against Johnson

Protesters demonstrate at Downing Street following the result of the general election in London, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON (Reuters) - Several hundred noisy protesters marched through central London on Friday to protest against Britain’s election result, chanting “Boris Johnson: Not My Prime Minister” and “Boris, Boris, Boris: Out, Out, Out”.

The protesters, brandishing signs that read “Defy Tory (Conservative) Rule” and “Refugees Welcome”, walked at speed from outside Johnson’s Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square and on to the theater district, blocking traffic and drawing a heavy police presence.

Johnson’s Conservatives won Thursday’s election by a large margin. On Friday he called for “closure” over the Brexit divisions that have riven the United Kingdom for the past three and a half years.