2 months ago
UK to delay Queen's Speech policy outline amid political turmoil: BBC
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

UK to delay Queen's Speech policy outline amid political turmoil: BBC

Queen Elizabeth II departs from Goodenough College, the leading residential community for British and international postgraduate students studying in London, during a visit in London, Britain, December 1, 2016.Stuart C. Wilson/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government will delay the Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority last week, the BBC said on Monday.

The speech had been due to take place on June 19 but would be put back by a few days, the BBC said.

The shock result of last week's election has raised big questions about how May will advance with her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas

