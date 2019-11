British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for an audience with Queen Elizabeth to mark the formal dissolution of parliament ahead of December 12 general election, in London, Britain, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Dec. 12 election campaign.

Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarch’s permission to dissolve parliament.