UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a construction helmet reading "Prime Minister" during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, Britain November 20, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.

“There’s absolutely no evidence that I’ve ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes,” Johnson said when asked about the decision not to publish a parliamentary report on alleged Russian meddling.

“And as for that particular report I saw no reason whatever to change to timetable for publication just because there was a general election going on,” Johnson said.