FILE PHOTO: Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks during a Labour Party general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said it is not doing any deals as the Scottish National Party (SNP) set a second independence vote as a condition for backing Labour if next month’s general election gives no one a majority in parliament.

“We’re not in this to do anything other than win and we’re not doing deals,” said Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer.