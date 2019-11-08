Scottish kingmakers in UK election? SNP will support 'progressive politics'

FILE PHOTO: Scottish National Party leader in Westminster MP Ian Blackford speaks during debate on the early parliamentary election bill at the House of Commons in London, Britain, October 29, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish nationalists said on Friday they would support ‘progressive politics’ if the election threw up a hung parliament and refused to rule out propping up Labour to get another independence referendum.

When asked if the Scottish National Party would support Labour to allow Jeremy Corbyn to form a government, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford told ITV: “We simply don’t want Boris Johnson to be prime minister.”

“We will support progressive politics,” Blackford said. “But the simple fact is: anybody, Jeremy (Corbyn), Boris (Johnson) or anybody else must respect Scotland and must respect the votes of the Scottish people in demanding we have the right to determine our future.”

He said there would be no formal coalition with any other party but repeatedly sidestepped a question on whether the party would prop up a Labour government.