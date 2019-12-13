With a roar, Scotland's Sturgeon cheers win against LibDem leader

LONDON (Reuters) - With a roar and a double fist pump, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon cheered the defeat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson by the nationalists in a clip that went viral on social media early on Friday.

Swinson was one of the biggest scalps to fall in a British election that saw the Scottish National Party nearly sweep the board in Scotland, and Boris Johnson’s Conservatives make inroads into Labour strongholds in the Midlands and North of England, putting him on course for the biggest Conservative victory since 1987.

The SNP’s Amy Callaghan overturned Swinson’s 2017 majority of 5,339 to win Dunbartonshire East with 19,672 votes against Swinson’s 19,523.