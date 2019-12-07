World News
UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows: Savanta ComRes poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed to eight points from 10 with days to go before Britons vote in a Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Telegraph.

The Conservatives were on 41%, down one point from a survey published on Wednesday, while Labour were up one point to 33%. Savanta ComRes surveyed 2,034 British people between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

A separate Savanta ComRes poll for Remain United, an anti-Brexit group, released earlier on Saturday showed a six-point gap, with the Conservatives on 42% and Labour on 36%.

That poll included responses collected earlier this week than the poll for the Sunday Telegraph.

