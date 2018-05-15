FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK to detail 2040 new petrol and diesel car ban in weeks ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will release more details in the weeks ahead on its planned ban of the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday.

There is particular uncertainty as to whether hybrid cars, vehicles that have both an electric and combustion engine, will be included or not.

“We’re going to publish a strategy paper on this in the weeks ahead,” said Clark.

“It is very much designed to be a transition that is industry-led.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by James Davey

