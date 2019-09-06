Small UK energy supplier Eversmart ceases to trade

LONDON (Reuters) - Eversmart Energy has ceased trading, British energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday. The company has around 29,000 domestic customers and a very small number of business customers. The company confirmed it was ceasing trade on its website but did not give a reason.

Ofgem said it will choose a new supplier to take on all of Eversmart Energy’s customers. This supplier will contact customers shortly after being appointed.

“Eversmart Energy customers do not need to worry, as under our safety net we’ll make sure your energy supplies are secure and domestic customers’ credit balances are protected,” said Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s director for future retail markets.