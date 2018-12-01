Japan's Abe urges May to avoid 'no deal' Brexit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses sailors during a ship tour of the Japan Coast Guard vessel PLH08 Echigo at Fort Hill Wharf in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Saturday, November 17, 2018. Michael Franchi/Pool via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday urged British Prime Minster Theresa May to avoid a no deal Brexit.

May has secured an exit agreement with the European Union but now faces an uphill struggle to get it approved by a deeply divided British parliament.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my tribute to your leadership in realizing the withdrawal agreement as well as the EU’s agreement on the political declaration,” Abe said.

“Also, I would like to once again ask for your support to avoid no deal as well as to ensure transparency, predictability as well as legal stability in the Brexit process,” he added.