Man arrested after abuse of British pro-EU lawmaker Soubry

FILE PHOTO - British lawmaker Anna Soubry is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A man was arrested on Saturday after a video of a group of men verbally abusing pro-European lawmaker Anna Soubry prompted calls for the police to do more to protect politicians outside parliament.

A group of Brexit supporters was filmed on Monday asking Soubry questions about her pro-European Union stance and support for a new Brexit referendum, with some calling her a fascist and chanting “scum”.

Earlier in the day, a BBC interview with Soubry was interrupted by chants that she was a Nazi, and lawmakers wrote to London’s police chief to express their concern about the “deteriorating public order and security situation” around parliament.

Police confirmed that a man in his thirties, who was not named, had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences committed in the Westminster area on Jan. 7.