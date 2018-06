BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she wanted a Brexit deal that worked for Britain and the European Union, including a “strong and deep” security partnership.

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during an European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Speaking after EU leaders spent over nine hours negotiating a migration policy deal, May said she wanted the pace of Brexit talks to quicken once London publishes its white paper on Britain’s future ties with the EU.