UK minister quits, fearing Brexit deal 'cooked up with a Marxist'

LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative lawmaker Nigel Adams said on Wednesday he has resigned as a minister for Wales after Prime Minister Theresa May offered talks with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, to break the Brexit deadlock.

“It now seems that you and your cabinet have decided that a deal - cooked up with a Marxist who has never once in his political life, put British interests first - is better than no deal,” Adams said.

Adams, who has been a minister since 2017 and was also a government whip, said in a letter to May that turning to Corbyn for assistance was “a grave error” and would lead to Britain ending up in a customs union with the EU.