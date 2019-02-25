Business News
February 25, 2019 / 12:30 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UK's Brexit delay becoming full economic crisis: aerospace group

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The delay in reaching an agreement on Britain’s scheduled March 29 exit from the European Union is turning into a full-blown economic crisis, the head of the country’s aerospace industry group said on Monday.

“Today we are able to track the very real economic damage being caused by a poorly managed political process of agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration,” ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said.

“The continued delay is turning the UK’s political failure into a full-blown economic crisis.”

Earlier this month, Airbus said it would have to make “difficult decisions” about future investment if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal to cushion the shock.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below