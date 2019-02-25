UK's Brexit delay becoming full economic crisis: aerospace group

LONDON (Reuters) - The delay in reaching an agreement on Britain’s scheduled March 29 exit from the European Union is turning into a full-blown economic crisis, the head of the country’s aerospace industry group said on Monday.

“Today we are able to track the very real economic damage being caused by a poorly managed political process of agreeing the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration,” ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said.

“The continued delay is turning the UK’s political failure into a full-blown economic crisis.”

Earlier this month, Airbus said it would have to make “difficult decisions” about future investment if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal to cushion the shock.