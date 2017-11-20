EU picks Paris as new host for EBA after Brexit, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at a conference on the "The future of the EU" at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Paris tied with Dublin in the third vote and the Estonian chairman of the meeting then picked the winner according to a pre-agreed procedure.

Frankfurt, a leading EU financing center that is home to the European Central Bank, lost out in the race at an earlier stage.

Earlier on Monday, a series of EU votes to pick a new site for the European Medicines Agency, also now based in London, also ended in a tie before Amsterdam won in drawing of lots.