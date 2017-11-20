Macron hails banking agency win as victory for EU commitment

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed his EU peers’ decision to relocate the European Banking Agency (EBA) to Paris after Brexit as proof of the country’s attractiveness and a reward for its pro-Europe efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“It’s a recognition of France’s attractiveness and European commitment,” Macron said in a tweet.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said hosting the EBA, which is currently located in London, will bring “tens of thousands” of banking jobs to the French capital, which is competing with Frankfurt and other cities to attract London-based bankers.