March 2, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated a day ago

UK PM May says sectors would need to abide by EU rules to retain position post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday Britain would seek to remain within certain EU regulatory agencies such as those governing chemicals, aviation, and medicine, in order to retain market position.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech about her vision for Brexit at Mansion House in London, Britain, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

May said British laws did not need to be the same as the EU’s to achieve the same regulatory outcomes but added that if parliament decided not to maintain those standards, it would have to be aware it might have market access consequences.

Reporting by Alastair Smout and Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

