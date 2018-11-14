World News
November 14, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Britain, EU agree draft deal on Northern Irish backstop

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have agreed a draft Brexit text, including a solution to the so-called backstop to prevent a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The draft deal says any such backstop arrangement, which would see Britain and the EU establishing a single customs territory, would be temporary and both sides would seek to secure a deal on a future relationship by Dec. 31, 2020, to ensure a backstop would not be necessary.

You can read the full document here

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

