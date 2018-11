A stall sells Union flags in Westminster, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The text of a withdrawal agreement between Britain and the European Union has been agreed, a government source in London said on Tuesday.

Earlier, local media reported that the text had been agreed at technical level by officials on both sides and that ministers in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet team would meet on Wednesday to discuss the agreement’s terms.