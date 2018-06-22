UK confident of good Brexit deal after Airbus concern: May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident of getting a good trade agreement with the European Union when it leaves the bloc which will include the aerospace sector, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said after Airbus warned of the impact of a no-deal withdrawal.

Branded posters are seen at Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Airbus said late on Thursday that leaving the EU without a deal in place would force it to reconsider its long-term position and put thousands of British jobs at risk.

“We are confident that we are going to get a good deal, one that ensures that trade is as free and frictionless as possible, including for the aerospace sector,” May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.