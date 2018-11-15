Airbus says Brexit deal is a welcome step but much work to do

The logo of Airbus is pictured during a flight event presentation of an Airbus A330-800 aircraft in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) welcomed the draft Brexit agreement between London and Brussels but said there needs to be more clarity to allow businesses to plan.

“The announcement of a draft Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is a welcome first step forwards but there clearly remains much work to do,” said Chief Executive Tom Enders on Thursday.

“We look forward to further clarity and the removal of uncertainty as soon as possible so that Airbus, like every business in the UK, can properly plan for the future.”