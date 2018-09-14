Airbus says worst-case Brexit would hit its sites beyond BritainL Spiegel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A worst-case scenario Brexit would affect Airbus’s sites not only in Britain but also in the rest of Europe, board member Tom Williams has told the German magazine Der Spiegel.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the company's delivery center in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

For Airbus, which makes the wings for its passenger jets in Britain, that worst-case scenario would occur if Britain was no longer part of the EU aviation safety certification agency, EASA, which gives planes and parts approvals so that they can fly.

“The only thing that we can prepare for is the worst-case scenario. In that event, sites not only in Britain would be affected but also, for instance, Hamburg and Toulouse,” the magazine quoted him as saying in a pre-release published on Friday.

The planemaker said in July it was activating its Brexit contingency plans as the British government’s strategy for leaving the European Union appeared to be “unraveling”.