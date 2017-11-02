FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways owner says Brexit unlikely to ground UK-EU flights
November 2, 2017 / 2:59 PM / in 2 hours

British Airways owner says Brexit unlikely to ground UK-EU flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of the company that owns British Airways, IAG, Willie Walsh, said on Monday that European flights to and from Britain are unlikely to be grounded when Britain leaves the European Union.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said earlier this month that if Britain left the EU without a deal, this could theoretically lead to flights being grounded - and added it was clearly in the interest of all parties to avoid this.

“The prospect of there being no flying between the UK and Europe, I don’t agree with at all,” Walsh told a parliamentary committee. “This would bring all of Europe to a standstill.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
