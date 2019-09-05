Business News
September 5, 2019 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

EasyJet to adjust volumes to cope with any economic impact from Brexit: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers board an easyJet plane at Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) will adjust its fleet and switch volumes to react to any changes in demand if the British economy is impacted by a possible no-deal Brexit, chief executive Johan Lundgren said on Thursday.

“We do have flexibility within the fleet also to shift volumes, and we do also have a strong relationship and a good fleet plan together with Airbus so we can make sure we capture both upsides that come, and also if there is a dampening in demand in there,” Lundgren told reporters when asked how the airline was placed to deal with economic fallout from a possible no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

