June 17, 2020 / 1:44 PM / a few seconds ago

Red, white and blue; UK PM Johnson's plane gets a makeover

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A plane used by Britain’s Royal Family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be painted red, white and blue to “better represent the UK around the world,” a spokesman for Johnson said on Wednesday.

Johnson has spearheaded Britain’s departure from the European Union and is keen to foster a sense of patriotism when Brexit, which happened earlier this year, is cemented with the end of a status quo transition period.

“The RAF Voyager used by the royal family and the prime minister is currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned repainting,” the spokesman told reporters.

“This will mean that the plane can better represent the UK around the world with national branding ... while also retaining its military air-to-air refuelling capability,” he said, adding it would cost 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) to repaint the plane in the colours of the British flag.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

