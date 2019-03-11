UK PM May hoping to agree time limit on finding alternative to Brexit backstop: BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is hoping to agree a time limit with the European Union on finding an alternative to the so-called Irish backstop in Brexit talks, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg reported, citing two sources.

Kuenssberg said this would mean the backstop, an insurance policy aimed at avoiding the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland, would remain in May’s Brexit deal, despite many pro-Brexit lawmakers saying it must be removed.

“(The backstop) remains, but 2 sides commit to finding a different way of doing it within a time limit,” she said on Twitter.