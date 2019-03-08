EU 27 ambassadors to meet on Brexit at 1400 GMT in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors of 27 European Union countries will gather at 1400 GMT ( 9 a.am. ET) in Brussels to be briefed for one hour by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on the latest developments in talks with Britain, EU diplomats said on Friday.

The unscheduled meeting was not because of any breakthrough in talks with Britain, the diplomats said, but to update the envoys on the state of affairs.

British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, initially scheduled to come to Brussels on Friday for further discussions, would not be arriving after all.

The ongoing talks are to find a different compromise deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on March 29th after the British parliament has decidedly rejected the agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.