January 29, 2019 / 8:31 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UK parliament backs amendment urging government to rule out no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favor of a proposal calling on the government to rule out leaving the European Union without a deal.

The 318 to 310 vote went against Prime Minister Theresa May, who says the only way to take a so-called ‘no-deal’ Brexit off the table is to vote in favor of an agreement with the EU.

The so-called Spelman amendment “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship”.

The amendment sends a signal that parliament as a whole opposes leaving the EU without a negotiated agreement, which will happen by default on March 29 if no alternative is agreed, but it does not compel the government to prevent such a departure.

Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kevin Liffey

