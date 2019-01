British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament ahead of the vote on May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May defeated a bid by her Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday to force the government to change her Brexit deal to make it conditional on Britain having the unilateral right to end the so-called Northern Irish backstop.

Parliament voted 600 versus 24 against the amendment.