UK lawmakers table 'managed no-deal' plans before Wednesday vote

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of UK lawmakers set out plans on Tuesday to test whether parliament wants to implement an exit plan that would see Brexit delayed and mitigate the consequence of leaving without a deal by seeking ‘standstill arrangements’ with the EU.

The so-called amendment could be voted upon on Wednesday when lawmakers discuss whether Britain’s parliament should approve leaving the European Union without a deal.

It called for Brexit to be delayed until 1059 GMT on May 22, and for the government to offer to pay Brussels to strike standstill agreements with the EU lasting until no later than the end of 2021.

The group of lawmakers included leading Conservative eurosceptic Steve Baker, Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds and pro-EU Conservative Nicky Morgan, indicating a wide base of support.