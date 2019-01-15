Labour's Benn withdraws amendment to reject May's Brexit deal: Sky News

(Reuters) - Labour MP Hilary Benn is withdrawing his House of Commons amendment to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union and a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Benn, the chairman of parliament’s Brexit committee, had proposed in November an amendment to the government’s motion on the EU withdrawal agreement and had said he had the backing of senior pro-EU lawmakers from both May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party.