UK lawmakers propose amendment to oppose PM May's Brexit deal and no deal

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of senior British lawmakers on Thursday proposed an amendment to block Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU withdrawal deal which is due to be discussed in parliament next week and to also rule out a no-deal Brexit.

“I have tabled this amendment this afternoon - with the support of Yvette Cooper, Dominic Grieve, Rachel Reeves, Sarah Wollaston and Meg Hillier - to the government’s motion on the EU withdrawal agreement,” opposition lawmaker Hillary Benn wrote on Twitter along with a picture of a copy of his amendment.

“It opposes the deal, rejects a no deal Brexit ... and would enable the House to express its view about what should happen next if the PM’s deal is defeated.”