UK lawmakers seek to force indicative votes on Brexit next steps

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers submitted on Thursday a proposal calling for parliament to take control of the Brexit process and hold a series of indicative votes on what the country should do next, one of the lawmakers behind the plan said.

Conservative member of parliament Oliver Letwin said the plan would seek to take control of the parliamentary agenda away from government in order to conduct a series of indicative votes in the week beginning March 25.

The wording of the plan has not yet been published. It could be selected for a vote later on Thursday when parliament debates the details of an extension to the Brexit negotiating period.