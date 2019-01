MPs leave to vote on PM Theresa May's Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted 327 to 296 on Tuesday against a proposal which called for parliament to consider alternative options to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

The proposal, put forward by the opposition Labour Party, was opposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.