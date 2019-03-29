Factbox: On what was once Brexit day, parliament again votes on PM May's deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will on Friday debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement to leave the European Union on May 22, a delay she won with the bloc’s leaders last week.

An anti-Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

May has put forward the first part of her Brexit deal on the divorce terms to be able to win the right for a third vote on an agreement that was negotiated in November last year after it was roundly rejected by parliament twice before.

The so-called government motion asks lawmakers to approve the Withdrawal Agreement, something that is needed this week in order to fulfill the conditions set by EU leaders at last week’s summit and secure a delay until May 22.

Lawmakers can add their own proposals to the government motion and possibly change its meaning by putting down so-called amendments. Parliament’s speaker can select any or none of the following amendments that lawmakers have already set down.

AMENDMENT A - REVOKE ARTICLE 50

This amendment has been proposed by a lawmaker from the Scottish National Party, Angus MacNeil, and wants the government to revoke the Article 50 two-year negotiating period and stay in the EU. It has some cross-party support.

AMENDMENT B - PARLIAMENTARY POWER

This amendment has been proposed by Labour lawmakers, Gareth Snell and Lisa Nandy, and wants to increase the influence of parliament over the second stage of negotiations with the EU to agree a future relationship.

AMENDMENT C - REGIONAL ASSEMBLIES

This amendment has been proposed by the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, and wants to force the government to get approval from the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly for any action to leave the EU.