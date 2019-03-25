UK parliament to vote on three proposed changes to May's next steps on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will on Monday have the opportunity to vote on up to three proposed changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s next steps on Brexit, the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said.

Those include a proposal to change the rules of parliament on Wednesday in order to provide time for lawmakers to debate and vote on alternative ways forward on Brexit, a process often referred to as ‘indicative votes’.

The speaker also selected the opposition Labour Party’s amendment which calls on the government to give lawmakers time to find a majority for a different approach on Brexit.

The third amendment he selected says that if Britain comes within a week of leaving the EU without a deal, the government should ask parliament whether it would approve a no-deal exit or if it should seek a further delay to Brexit.

Voting on the amendments will take place one by one from 2200 GMT.