UK Labour will back plan to force government Brexit decision by mid-March

FILE PHOTO - MP Yvette Cooper attends a debate on PM Theresa May's Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will back a proposal to try to force the government to take “crucial decisions” on its Brexit plans by the middle of March, the party’s Brexit spokesman said on Wednesday.

Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, a leading campaigner against Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement, published a new bill on Tuesday that seeks to force a decision by government on whether Britain would leave with a deal, without a deal or extend the negotiation period by mid-March.

“We’ll support that,” Keir Starmer told BBC Radio on Wednesday, asked whether the party would back Cooper’s amendment, which she would put forward later this month if the government has not reached a deal with the EU by Feb. 26.