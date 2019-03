FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House John Bercow speaks in Parliament, in London, Britain, March 18, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will not discuss and vote upon any amendments during Friday’s debate on Brexit, Speaker John Bercow said.

Lawmakers had submitted three possible amendments, which could have changed the meaning or outcome of Friday’s debate. However, with none of those selected, the government’s withdrawal agreement on leaving the European Union will be put to a vote at 1430 GMT.