UK government makes concession to eurosceptics on customs law: BBC political editor

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will accept four changes to its customs legislation proposed by eurosceptics within Prime Minister Theresa May’s party, the BBC reported, neutralizing a planned rebellion by lawmakers who reject her Brexit plan.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the government had agreed to accept all the amendments, citing an unnamed government source. A spokesman for May did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill