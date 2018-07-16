FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK government makes concession to eurosceptics on customs law: BBC political editor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will accept four changes to its customs legislation proposed by eurosceptics within Prime Minister Theresa May’s party, the BBC reported, neutralizing a planned rebellion by lawmakers who reject her Brexit plan.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the government had agreed to accept all the amendments, citing an unnamed government source. A spokesman for May did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

