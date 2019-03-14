UK lawmakers to vote on four possible changes to May's Brexit delay motion

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will have the opportunity to vote on up to four amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed delay to Brexit on Thursday, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said.

Lawmakers will vote on a government motion later which sets out the option to have a short delay to Brexit by agreeing to an exit deal by March 20, or a longer delay if no deal can be agreed in time.

Bercow said he had selected an amendment put forward by a group of independent lawmakers calling for a second referendum on Brexit, as well as one proposed by the opposition Labour Party which calls for May to use a Brexit delay to give parliament time “to find a majority for a different approach”.

The final two selected are a plan to take control of the parliamentary agenda with the aim of forcing a discussion of Brexit options, and one which takes issue with the prospect of the government bringing May’s deal back unchanged for a third “meaningful” vote.